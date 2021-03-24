Locals named All-WIAC
UW-Eau Claire's Adam Parsells and Jon Richards and UW-Stout's Zach Cloutier and Raphael Gosselin were named to the All-WIAC men's hockey first team on Wednesday.
Parsells, now a three-time All-WIAC first teamer, had seven points in eight games on the blue line. Richards, a forward, led the Blugolds with five goals and was a plus-8 this season.
Cloutier took over goaltending duties as a freshman for the Blue Devils, posting a 3-1-0 record and a goals against average of 1.63. His .943 save percentage tops UW-Stout's all-time chart. Gosselin led UW-Stout with four goals and seven assists, finishing third in the league in points.
UW-Stout's Logan Nelson and Joey Petronack and UW-Eau Claire's Charles Weiand were second team selections. UW-Eau Claire's Kasey Fitzjerrells and UW-Stout's Kobe Keller were named to the All-Sportsmanship team.
Zach Zech of UW-Stevens Point was named the player of the year.
Blugold lacrosse falls late
Abby Scheel scored the go-ahead goal for Northwestern-St. Paul women's lacrosse with 11 seconds on the clock to lift the team to an 11-10 victory against UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday.
The Blugolds tied the game at 10 on a goal from Sheridan Larson with 2:08 remaining but weren't able to secure a back-and-forth contest.
Kelli Cole scored four times for UW-EC, while Emmalyn Tritschler scored twice. UW-Eau Claire hosts Hamline next Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Stout softball swept
UW-Stout softball fell 13-0 and 9-5 to Luther in a Wednesday doubleheader. After being held to one hit in the opener, Kaylee Peterson and Kelly Beck paced the Blue Devils in Game 2 with 2-for-3 performances.
From staff reports