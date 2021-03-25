Blugold softball splits
UW-Eau Claire softball earned a doubleheader split with Luther Thursday, falling in Game 1 8-3 before winning Game 2 8-6.
The Blugolds scored four runs in the third inning and added two apiece in the following two frames to pull away. Sadie Erickson and Megan Maruna each had three hits in the closing contest.
Stout baseball swept
UW-Stout baseball dropped both games in its doubleheader with UW-La Crosse Thursday, falling 11-5 and 6-1 despite opening the day with a four-run first inning. The Eagles responded with 10 unanswered over three innings to take control in Game 1.
UW-Stout will play UW-Eau Claire for the first time since the Blugolds restarted their program on Saturday. The doubleheader, which kicks off at 1 p.m., will be played in River Falls.
From staff reports