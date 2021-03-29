Abes pick up 2 wins
The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team picked up two wins on Monday.
The Old Abes went 2-0 on the day, defeating La Crosse Logan 7-0 and La Crosse Logan 6-1. The Old Abes didn’t drop a doubles match in either victory.
Molly Hower, Anna Hoitomt and Kiki Shea all went unbeaten in singles for Memorial.
Memorial volleyball falls
The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team got 12 kills from Brenna Bruchert, but ultimately fell to La Crosse Central 3-0 on Monday in La Crosse.
Maja Anderson made 16 digs for the Old Abes. Emma Miller passed 15 assists. Memorial fell 25-22, 25-18, 25-10.
From staff reports