DeLakis wins Big Ten title
Eau Claire native Paul DeLakis won his first Big Ten championship on Wednesday, capturing the conference title in the 200 individual medley for the Ohio State men’s swim team.
The Buckeyes senior won the event with a personal-best time of one minute, 41.71 seconds. He was also part of a 400 medley relay team which placed third. On the first day of action at the Big Ten championships on Tuesday, DeLakis’ 800 freestyle relay team took second.
DeLakis, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate, took home five silver medals at last season’s Big Ten championships. This year’s meet continues through Saturday.
UWEC women clinch top spot
The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team rallied from a 1-0 deficit, scoring three straight goals to hand UW-River Falls its first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday.
The victory kept the Blugolds unbeaten and assured that Eau Claire will finish the regular season atop the WIAC. The Blugolds now have 13 points compared to the Falcons’ 10 with one game remaining.
The Falcons took a one-goal lead in the first period on a strike from former ECA Stars standout Abigail Stow, but Taylar Meier tied it for the Blugolds in the second period. Emma Peterson gave Eau Claire a 2-1 lead early in the third, and Hattie Verstegen sealed the victory later in the period.
Stephanie Martin made 20 saves in goal for the Blugolds.
Blugolds tie, Stout falls
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie against UW-River Falls on Wednesday in Eau Claire.
After the Blugolds fell behind 1-0 in the first period, Derek Hammer struck with an equalizer in the second period. But neither team could find the back of the net again. Eau Claire goalie Zach Dyment made 24 saves.
— UW-Stout allowed three power play goals in a 6-3 defeat at UW-Superior. The Yellow Jackets scored twice in each period. Raphael Gosselin, Evan Butcher and Kobe Keller all scored for the Blue Devils.
Steel blank Bruins
Grant Boldt stopped all 22 shots he faced in net, preserving a shutout for the Chippewa Steel in a 3-0 win over Austin on Wednesday in Chippewa Falls.
Jack Brown, Ryan Waltman and Grisha Gotovets did the scoring for Chippewa. The Steel struck twice in the second period.
Chippewa has won four of its last five games, and returns to action when it hosts Fairbanks on Friday.
