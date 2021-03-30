Memorial tennis sweeps SPASH
The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team didn’t drop a set en route to a 7-0 sweep of Stevens Point on Tuesday in Stevens Point.
Molly Hower and Kiki Shea both won their singles matches without losing a single game for the Old Abes.
Memorial VB falls to Holmen
The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team won the first set, but Holmen took the next three as the Vikings bested the Old Abes 3-1 on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Memorial took the first set 25-22, but Holmen was in control the rest of the way. The Old Abes nearly forced a decisive fifth set, but fell 26-24 in the fourth.
Brenna Bruchert hit 15 kills for Memorial. Emma Miller added 22 assists, and Kayla Sorensen made 21 digs.
UW-Stout’s Bugella honored
UW-Stout junior Jacob Bugella was named the WIAC men’s field athlete of the week on Tuesday.
Bugella, a Rice Lake native, won the hammer throw at the Great River Dust Buster Meet last week. His throw of 56.27 meters leads the WIAC by nearly five meters and is the fourth-best in all of Division III.
Roseth earns tennis honor
UW-Eau Claire men’s tennis player Hunter Roseth was named the NJAC West Division Rookie of the Week for his performances last week.
The sophomore went 2-0 over the weekend at No. 2 singles for the Blugolds. It’s the first time he received the honor in his career.
