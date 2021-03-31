Titans sweep DH from Blugolds
The UW-Eau Claire baseball team is still searching for its first win after dropping a doubleheader to UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday, 17-7 and 5-4.
Game 2, decided by one run, was the Blugolds’ closest game of the season. A five-run fifth inning made the difference for the Titans, although Eau Claire was able to claw within one by the end.
The Blugolds plated two runs in the sixth inning on Anthony Pogodzinski’s two-run homer. Pogodzinski, a North graduate, added an RBI groundout in the eighth to cut the lead to 5-4. But the Blugolds went down in order in the ninth to complete the Titans’ sweep.
Infielder Chase Yaeger tallied three hits on the day for the Blugolds.
Eau Claire will make its return to Carson Park on Friday, with another doubleheader against UW-Oshkosh on tap. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at noon. It will be the Blugolds’ first game at Eau Claire’s historic baseball stadium since the program was discontinued in 1995.
From staff reports