Blugold hockey teams fall
Both UW-Eau Claire's men's and women's hockey teams lost to UW-River Falls on Friday, with the men falling 2-0 and the women 5-1.
After playing the Falcons to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday, the men's squad couldn't beat UW-River Falls goalie Dysen Skinner. He made 24 saves.
The Blugold men finish the regular season 4-2-1. The four seed in next week's WIAC Tournament, they'll host UW-Stout on Monday.
UW-River Falls earned a split with UW-Eau Claire on the women's side following the Blugolds' 3-1 Wednesday win. UW-River Falls scored the first three goals of the game in the first period, then wiped out any hopes of a comeback with the final two goals of the game. Taylar Meier scored for UW-EC.
The loss was UW-Eau Claire's first on the season, dropping the team to 6-1-1. They will receive a bye in the first round of the WIAC Tournament.
UW-Stout men's hockey finished its regular season at 4-6-0 with a 4-1 loss to UW-Superior on Friday. Steven Mordini scored for the Blue Devils.
Stout softball drops doubleheader
UW-Stout softball lost both games to Bethel in a doubleheader Friday in Minneapolis, falling 12-0 and 2-0. Bethel put up a five-inning perfect game in the opener.
The Blue Devils are next in action on March 20, a doubleheader against St. Thomas.
