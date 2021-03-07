Loomis, Urlaub finish at Worlds
Ben Loomis teamed with Taylor Fletcher to give the U.S. a ninth place finish among 13 teams Saturday in the Nordic Combined large hill 2x7.5m of the World Nordic Ski championships that finished Sunday. Loomis had the longest jump (108 meters, 354 feet) and Fletcher the fastest race. Earlier, Loomis placed 31st in the individual LH/10k. Austria won the event.
In the ski jumping team competition, the U.S. wound up 10th of 14 teams led by Decker Dean and Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub on the four-man squad. Urlaub had a jump of 99.5 meters (327 feet) while Decker led with 120 meters (394 feet). Germany took the title.
Earlier, Urlaub qualified a strong 37th but unable to handle a heavy snowfall Friday wound up 49th in the large hill championship, one spot behind Casey Larson, the only two U.S. to qualify. Stephen Kraft of Austria was the winner.
From staff reports