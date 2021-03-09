Huskies win in pool
The Eau Claire North girls swim and dive team defeated crosstown foe Eau Claire Memorial 109-76 on Tuesday at Memorial.
“The girls did phenomenal with diving and swimming and left it all in the pool,” North’s team Twitter account tweeted after the dual.
Full results were not reported.
Locals win WIAC honors
UW-Eau Claire swimmer Michael Bylander and diver Sarah Dahlk won WIAC athlete of the week honors on Tuesday, along with UW-Stout field athlete Kevin Ruechel.
In a dual with UW-Stevens Point last week, Bylander set a pool record in three individual events as well as a relay. His time of 1:57.84 in the 200-yard breaststroke is the best in Division III this year.
Dahlk won both the one-meter and three-meter diving competitions against the Pointers. In the one-meter, her score of 259.90 is both an NCAA zone qualifying score and an All-American consideration score.
Ruechel won the shot put at the WIAC Last Chance Meet by nearly two meters. He set a Stout record with a throw of 60 feet, one inch — the best mark in Division III this season.
From staff reports