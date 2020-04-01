Trapani named All-American
Eau Claire Memorial baseball player Vincent Trapani was named a second team preseason Underclass All-American by Perfect Game this week.
The junior pitcher is committed to Arkansas, and is coming off a season in which he was a four-game winner with a 2.56 ERA and 64 strikeouts.
He was a first team All-Central Region selection by Perfect Game.
—Eau Claire North infielder Anthony Pogodzinski, who recently committed to play at UW-Eau Claire, was named a preseason second team all-state selection by Prep Baseball Report. The senior hit .408 with 15 extra-base hits for the Division 1 state champion Huskies last spring.
From staff reports