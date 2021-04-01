UWEC games open to public
Fans will be able to take in the UW-Eau Claire baseball team's Carson Park return on Friday.
The Blugolds play their first games at the historic baseball stadium in a doubleheader against UW-Oshkosh slated to begin at noon. The contests will be open to the public, UW-Eau Claire announced Wednesday.
Up to 1,000 total people will be permitted to attend. The Blugolds cited new city guidelines for allowing that number of fans in the stadium.
Admission is free. Spectators will be required to follow social distancing and masking guidelines while entering the facility and for the entire duration of the doubleheader.
Game 1 is set to begin at noon with Game 2 following shortly after the conclusion of the first, around 3 p.m.
UW-Stout baseball swept
The UW-Stout baseball team was victim of a doubleheader sweep on Thursday, falling to UW-Stevens Point 12-2 and 5-1.
The Pointers pulled away with a four-run first inning in Game 1, and scored five unanswered in Game 2 for another victory.
Hunter Merrill, Paul Weise and Alex Jinkins all had two hits on the day for the Blue Devils.
Stout gymnastics triumphs
UW-Stout gymnastics bested UW-Eau Claire 184.150-178.850 Thursday in both teams' final dual of the season. Stout's Carlie Beatty took first on the balance beam and Shadae Boone finished first on the floor exercise, while fix Blue Devils set personal bests.
UWEC men's tennis
UW-Eau Claire men's tennis earned a fourth straight victory Thursday, besting Bethel 6-3.
— From staff reports