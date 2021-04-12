Memorial tennis off to good start
The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team is off to a good start in the postseason.
The Old Abes had three singles players advance to the finals of their flight on Monday in La Crosse, and two doubles teams did the same.
Anna Hoitomt (No. 2 singles), Ki Ki Shea (No. 3 singles) and Ziva Hirsch (No. 3 singles) all advanced with straight set wins. The doubles teams of Kim Harvey/Chloe Beckermann (No. 2) and Sophie Konzen/Charley Zacho (No. 3) also secured victories in straight sets.
In No. 1 singles, Molly Hower earned a bye into the semifinals. Memorial’s No. 1 doubles team of Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski also earned a bye to the semis.
McDonell hires softball coach
McDonell has hired Rick Baier as its new softball coach, athletic director Emily Mallek announced Monday.
Baier is a McDonell graduate and has served as the Macks’ JV baseball coach and varsity assistant for 12 years. His son, Ryan, is the varsity baseball coach.
Baier replaces Chelsea Seckora, who is now the co-coach at Chippewa Falls with Jared Faherty. She guided the Macks to back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Blugolds win tournament
The UW-Eau Claire women’s golf team won the UWEC/UW-River Falls Invitational over the weekend.
The Blugolds posted a two-round score of 700. Three players finished in the top six. Lexi Meade, an Eau Claire native, led the way with a second-place finish.
