WPASL schedule unveiled
The full schedule for the 2021 Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League season was revealed Tuesday.
Eau Claire’s Bateaux FC, the defending league champion, will open the year on the road at Lobos FC on May 16. The club’s home opener is slated for May 23 against Spartan FC.
Bateaux begins its three-game preseason at 6 p.m. on Saturday against Homeboyz FC. All of the team’s preseason games will be played at Regis, although a location for the squad’s regular season home games has not been determined.
Tolan takes 2nd at golf tourney
Eau Claire North graduate Matt Tolan took second place at the Stampede at the Creek college golf tournament on Tuesday.
Tolan, a senior at the University of South Dakota, finished the tournament at 4-over-par, three strokes back of winner Max Pasher of UW-Green Bay. Tolan was the top finisher for the Coyotes, who took fourth as a team.
Locals receive WIAC recognition
UW-Stout’s Abbey Filipiak and Noah Zastrow and UW-Eau Claire’s Madi Zerr all earned WIAC athlete of the week honors on Tuesday.
Filipiak, a golfer, won a quadrangular with the Blugolds, UW-River Falls and UW-Superior with a two-round score of 160 last week. Zastrow set the Blue Devils’ school record in the outdoor pole vault, hitting a mark of 17 feet, 5.5 inches.
Zerr, a pitcher for the Blugolds softball team, earned a pair of wins in the circle. She struck out nine in 13 innings of work and didn’t allow any runs.
From staff reports