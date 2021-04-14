Blue Devils split DH
The UW-Stout baseball team split a doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday, winning the first game 5-0 and dropping the second 9-1.
In Game 1, Stout's James Palmer pitched a complete game shutout to earn the victory. It was the first complete game of his collegiate career. The Boyceville native struck out seven and didn't allow any runners to get past first base.
Stout tennis tops Oshkosh
The UW-Stout women's tennis team won all three doubles matches en route to a 7-2 win over UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils won four of six singles matches, all in straight sets.
From staff reports