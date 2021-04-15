Blue Devil named Scholar-Athlete
UW-Stout’s Maddie Mullenbach was named the winner of the WIAC Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete Women’s Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete Award on Thursday.
To be eligible for the award, an athlete must be in their final year of competition and have a minimum 3.50 grade point average.
The Blue Devils senior maintains a 3.71 grade point average and helped UW-Stout to a national runner-up finish in 2019.
Stout’s Shadae Boone and Kiara Bruening were named all-conference selections, along with UW-Eau Claire’s Tia Ravara.
Blue Devils fall in DH
The UW-Stout softball team dropped a doubleheader against UW-River Falls on Thursday in River Falls, 5-3 and 4-3.
The Falcons scored twice in the bottom of the sixth of Game 1 to take the lead for good. In Game 2, a walk-off single gave River Falls the sweep.
