WIAA to discuss options
The WIAA, the governing body of Wisconsin prep sports, will discuss options for the spring sports season and summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on Tuesday following the latest update from Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers announced Thursday an extension of Wisconsin's stay-at-home order to May 26 and the closure of all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year. The WIAA announced all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended in accordance with the new directive.
The extended stay-at-home order also overlaps with the scheduled opening day of the Eau Claire Express season, slated for May 26 in Thunder Bay. Northwoods League president Gary Hoover told the Leader-Telegram Wednesday the league has discussed contingency plans for the upcoming season, but no decision has been made regarding postponement or cancellation.
Blugold golfers honored
Three members of UW-Eau Claire's men's golf team earned All-Central honors on the Division III PING All-Region teams announced Thursday.
Cole Jahnke, Isaac Prefontaine and Alex Rogan each earned selections, marking the first time the Blugolds have landed more than one player on the All-Region list in the same season.
Jahnke led UW-Eau Claire with a 73.0 overage, while Rogan notched a 73.58 and Prefontaine a 74.17. The Blugolds were ranked 10th in the last Golfweek Division III poll of the season.
