Blugolds sweep again
On Friday, UW-Eau Claire baseball earned its first two wins since the program was restarted. On Saturday, the Blugolds added two more to the tally.
The UWEC pitching staff struck out 27 over the course of a doubleheader Saturday at Carson Park, sweeping Finlandia for a second straight day 3-0 and 5-3.
Charley Griffin and Kendal Lecker combined for the shutout in Game 1, with Griffin getting 11 batters to whiff in seven innings. Logan Matson drove in two in the opener. UW-Eau Claire scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning in Game 2 to break a tie and move to 4-14 on the year.
The Blugolds travel to UW-Platteville on Tuesday.
CRBL season kicks off
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks and Whitehall Wolves split a doubleheader Saturday to kick off the 2020 Chippewa River Baseball League season. Chippewa Falls won the opener 12-4 and the Wolves took the second game 12-2.
Whitehall scored nine runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth in the nightcap. Scott Hovell earned the win on the mound in addition to a 3-for-4 day and a grand slam at the plate.
UWEC softball splits
UW-Eau Claire softball split a doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh Saturday, winning 6-2 in Game 1 and falling 11-9 in Game 2.
Megan Maruna drove in a pair of runs in the opener, while Morgan Sivak earned the win with four innings of work.
The Blugolds host UW-Stout Tuesday.
Bateaux wins in return
Bateaux FC, Eau Claire's amateur soccer club, bested Homeboyz FC 7-5 Saturday in a season-opening friendly at Regis. The squad scored three times in the second half to start the campaign off on the right foot.
Bateaux FC will host Vlora FC in a friendly next Saturday at 1 p.m.
From staff reports