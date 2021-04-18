CRBL teams earn sweeps
The Osseo Merchants, Tilden Tigers and Bloomer Woodticks all earned sweeps of doubleheaders Sunday, the second day of the Chippewa River Baseball League season.
Osseo upended the Eau Claire Rivermen 5-1 and 3-0, getting wins from Luke Eide and Preston Gamroth. Storm Standiford had two RBIs in the first game and Todd Wienkes matched him in the second.
Tilden beat Jim Falls 5-4 and 10-4, with Cole Zweifelhofer going a combined 3-5 with four RBIs and two runs. Nolan Baier had four RBIs in Game 2.
Curtis Dachel earned a pair of W’s on the mound for Bloomer in 5-1 and 10-9 victories against Beef River. Bullfrog Ethan Maug went 5-6.
From staff reports