UWEC golf takes 2nd
UW-Eau Claire men’s golf’s Isaac Prefontaine took fourth individually, but the Blugolds dropped from first to second in the team standings on the final day of the Bobby Krig Invitational in New Prague, Minnesota.
Also finished in the top ten for the Blugolds were Corey Boerner and Connor Brown, who tied for sixth.
UW-Stout’s top team at the event took eighth. Isaac Larrabee, a Strum native, was the top Blue Devil individual at 18th.
Softball games postponed
Tuesday’s UW-Stout at UW-Eau Claire softball doubleheader has been postponed to Thursday due to cold temperatures. The games will serve as nonconference matchups for the two squads. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
From staff reports