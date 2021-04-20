Bertoni powers Old Abes soccer
Easton Bertoni scored five times, including the first three goals of the game, in Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer’s dominant 11-1 home victory against Holmen on Tuesday. He had a hat trick by the 24th minute of action.
Ryder Woodworth scored twice for the Old Abes, while Ben Zumwalt, Joey Moua, Eli Daniels and Mason Sherman each found the net once. Brody Luepke made three saves as Memorial moved to 9-2 on the season.
WIAC honors Blugolds
UW-Eau Claire swept WIAC field athlete of the week honors with the selections of Megan Wallace and Marcus Weaver. Both were also named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Athletes of the Week Tuesday.
Wallace set a Division III record of 5,467 in the heptathlon at the UW-La Crosse Ashton May-Phil Esten Meet last week, besting a mark set in 1992. She also ranks first in Division III in the long jump. Weaver posted a score of 7,273 in the decathlon in La Crosse, a mark which ranks first in Division III and eighth in DIII history.
Blugolds Morgan Sivak and Morgan Nelson also earned player of the week honors from the conference, with Sivak earning softball pitcher of the week and Nelson women’s tennis singles player of the week.
Baseball teams swept
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout’s baseball teams were swept Tuesday, with the Blugolds falling 8-2 and 10-4 to UW-Platteville and the Blue Devils dropping 6-0 and 14-6 contests with UW-La Crosse.
The Pioneers went up 8-0 in the opener and closed on a 7-2 run the final four innings of the nightcap. UW-Stout got two RBIs from Hunter Merrill in the second game of its doubleheader.
UWEC tennis triumphs
UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis swept the doubles matches and won five of six singles matches Tuesday to earn an 8-1 win against UW-Stout. The Blugolds conclude their regular season Wednesday against UW-Oshkosh, while the Biue Devils’ has come to an end.
From staff reports