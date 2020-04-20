Glassbrenner earns honor
Eau Claire North graduate Lauren Glassbrenner received an Excellence in Leadership award from St. Cloud State University.
Glassbrenner was a team captain for the St. Cloud State women's swim and dive team. She swam the breaststroke for the Huskies this season.
She received Academic All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference recognition, and was named to the conference's Academic Team of Excellence. She helped the Huskies win NSIC titles in 2019 and 2020.
Golfers named All-Region
UW-Stout golfer Trystin Kluess and St. Catherine golfer Sydney Brown — an Eau Claire North graduate — were both named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association Division III All-Central Region team on Monday.
Kluess, a senior, took first place at the WIAC Championship last fall for the Blue Devils. Brown, a freshman, placed fourth at the MIAC Championship.
From staff reports