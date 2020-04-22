CRBL shortens season
The Chippewa River Baseball League announced it has shortened its 20-game season to 10 games Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. All games in April and May have been canceled.
The revised schedule will feature each team playing every opponent once in a nine-inning game.
"This is dependent on the social guidelines and could change again in the future," CRBL president Rick Danielson said in a statement. "We felt this was in the best interest of the league for our players and fans. We are just hoping to get some kind of a baseball season in at this point."
The league was originally slated to begin its season this Saturday. The new opening day in June 7.
Fall Creek hires Mickelson
Fall Creek introduced Tyler Mickelson Wednesday as the next head coach of the school's football team.
Mickelson, an anchor and multimedia journalist with WEAU, played college football at the Division II level with Southwest Minnesota State and has previously served in an assistant role at Charles City High School in Iowa, Eau Claire North and Bloomer. He replaces Dean Laube, who took over the program last season after John Goodman stepped down from the position just weeks before the season began. The Crickets went 0-9 under Laube's watch.
From staff reports