Cook gets perfect game
UW-Eau Claire pitcher Abbey Cook tossed a perfect game, the Blugolds’ first since 2008, in a five-inning 8-0 victory against UW-Stout on Thursday.
She struck out one while overpowering all 15 Stout players who came to the plate in the second game of a doubleheader in Eau Claire, earning a short perfect game with help of the run rule. Maria Back had three RBIs to help end it early.
The Blue Devils won the opener thanks to a 10-run sixth inning, the first time the Blue Devils have reached double digits in a frame since 2016. UW-Stout sent 14 batters to the plate in the sixth, helping the team earn a come-from-behind 11-8 win.
Katie Funk had three RBIs for Stout in the opener, while Kaylee Peterson and Ashley Jacobson each had two.
From staff reports