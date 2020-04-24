Altoona's Wojtyna resigns
Altoona girls basketball coach Lane Wojtyna announced Friday he has resigned from his role. He spent four season as the leader of the Rails.
"Thank you to the families and players who have supported me, and I wish you and your kid(s) the best of luck in the future," Wojtyna said in an email. "I look forward to many new adventures with my family."
Altoona went 6-17 this season and finished in sixth place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference. Wojtyna guided the Rails to a 42-51 record in his four seasons in charge. That included a 15-8 mark in his first season.
From staff reports