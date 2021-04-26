Express add 7 newcomers
The Eau Claire Express announced seven additions to this summer's roster on Monday, including three players from Creighton University and two from Minot State.
Dallas Baptist infielder Max Blessinger, Creighton pitchers Kaleb Carpenter, Patrick Collins and Garret Reisz, Minot State pitchers Garrett Nicholson and Trevyn Badger and Howards College pitcher Hunter Rosenbaum were introduced as the latest members of the 2021 Express. The group will be a part of a team bringing Northwoods League baseball back to the Chippewa Valley for the first time since 2019.
The Express begin the season at home on May 31 against the Rochester Honkers.
