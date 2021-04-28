Blugolds sweep Falcons
Megan Maruna tallied four hits on the day as the UW-Eau Claire softball team swept a doubleheader from UW-River Falls on Wednesday, 3-2 and 13-5.
Maruna had three hits in Game 2, including a double and a triple. Abbey Place, Sadie Erickson and Bailee Sillman all hit home runs for the Blugolds.
Erickson also homered in the first victory.
Morgan Sivak and Julia Counard earned wins in the circle in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively.
Blugolds fall to Pointers
Johnny Pecora hit a pair of home runs on the day, but the UW-Eau Claire baseball team fell to UW-Stevens Point in a doubleheader on Wednesday, 2-1 and 10-6.
Pecora homered twice in Game 2, including a grand slam.
In Game 1, the Pointers' insurance run in the eighth ultimately made the difference. It spoiled a strong pitching outing from Eau Claire's Tom Ginther, who tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts.
The Blugolds led 5-4 midway through Game 2, but Stevens Point pulled ahead with six runs in the eighth.
—UW-Whitewater swept UW-Stout in a doubleheader Wednesday, 10-1 and 7-0. Charlie Szykowny and Alex Jinkins had three hits apiece for the Blue Devils.
From staff reports