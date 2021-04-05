Abes win in city tennis
Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis earned a 7-0 victory against rival Eau Claire North on Monday.
Molly Hower defeated Morgan Pressler in the No. 1 singles spot with a 6-1, 6-1 performance, while the duo of Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Budzinski defeated Kalia Xiong and Jennifer Parker 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles.
Stout golf takes 4th
UW-Stout’s Sam Klobucar and Scott Springer tied for second individually and the Blue Devils’ men’s golf team finished fourth at the Clarke University Spring Invitational Monday. The event was the team’s first of the season.
Klobucar and Springer both finished was a 73, two strokes off par.
From staff reports