UWEC hires new WR coach
The UW-Eau Claire football program has hired Tim Triplett as its wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the Blugolds announced Wednesday.
Triplett comes to Eau Claire from the University of St. Thomas, where he was the recruiting and special teams coordinator.
He had previously served in various roles for the University of South Dakota, including special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
Triplett replaces Matt Tomsho, who was hired by the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in February.
UWEC sets inaugural men’s soccer schedule
UW-Eau Claire’s debut in men’s soccer is taking shape.
The Blugolds announced the schedule for their inaugural 2021 season on Wednesday. The program will play its first game at Hamline in St. Paul, Minn., on Sept. 1. The team’s home opener is set for Sept. 6 against Bethany Lutheran at Simpson Field.
From staff reports