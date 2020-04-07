State Legion up in air
Wisconsin American Legion has not made a decision yet on the status of the regular season and state tournament despite the national regionals and World Series being canceled Tuesday.
Wisconsin American Legion said a decision will be made at an undisclosed later date.
The Americanism Commission announced the cancellation of all 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments prior to the Wisconsin governing body’s statement, citing health and safety.
“These times are unparalleled,” wrote Americanism commissioner Richard Anderson in a statement. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.”
From staff reports