Huskies soccer beats Logan
Elliott Solberg scored a pair of goals and Eliot Gannon added another as the Eau Claire North boys soccer team defeated La Crosse Logan 3-1 on Thursday in La Crosse.
Solberg put the Huskies ahead 1-0 in the 28th minute before Logan answered shortly before halftime. But three minutes after the equalizer, Gannon scored to re-establish North’s lead. Solberg added his second strike moments before the final whistle.
Caden Eberle made five saves for North.
Memorial rallies past Superior
The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team responded well after an early slip-up, rallying past Superior 3-1 on Thursday at Memorial.
The Old Abes dropped the first set 27-25, but cruised in the next three to win their regular season finale.
Brenna Bruchert hit 21 kills for Memorial. Maja Anderson made 21 digs, and Emma Miller had 24 assists.
North VB falls in 5-set match
The Eau Claire North volleyball team fell 3-2 to Sparta in a nail-biter on Thursday at North.
The Spartans rallied from an 11-8 deficit in the decisive fifth set, winning seven straight points to take the match.
UW-EC softball earns sweep
The UW-Eau Claire softball team opened WIAC play on a high note, sweeping a doubleheader against UW-Stout 7-1 and 6-0 on Thursday in Menomonie.
Bailee Sillman, a Chi-Hi graduate, hit a home run and tallied three RBIs on the day for the Blugolds.
Steel fall in shootout
The Chippewa Steel fell to Janesville 4-3 in shootout fashion on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
Down 2-0 at one point, the Steel scored three times in the third period to force overtime. But Janesville got the edge in the shootout.
From staff reports