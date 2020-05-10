Isaacson wins in CVGA
Former UW-Eau Claire Blugold and Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe Ryan Isaacson claimed this year’s CVGA New Richmond Open, shooting a 2-under 70 at New Richmond Golf Course.
Isaacson, who plans on splitting the summer between the Chippewa Valley and South Dakota, finished one stroke ahead of Sam Strachan and Brad Johnson.
The Mill Run Open, originally scheduled for next weekend, has been pushed back to June 7.
Correction
Sunday’s edition of the Leader-Telegram incorrectly listed Mark Sippel as the Super Senior winner in the CVGA’s senior tour stop at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire. Bob Yule was the correct winner with a 67, while Sippel finished second with a 74. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
From staff reports