WIAA sets 3 tourney sites
The WIAA announced Monday the sites for three of its spring state tournaments.
Boys golf, baseball and softball players have learned where this year’s state champions will be crowned. The boys golf state tournament, set for June 14 and 15, will be played at two sites. The Division 1 tournament is slated for Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, while Division 2 will be played at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
The baseball state tournament will be in a familiar place, for the most part. The semifinals and finals for Divisions 1 through 4 will remain at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute from June 28 to July 1. The Division 1 quarterfinals, however, will be played June 25 at Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac.
Softball’s state semifinals and finals will be contested at King Park at UW-Green Bay from June 28 to June 30. The Division 1 quarterfinals will be at Bay Port High School in Green Bay on June 28.
Gerber earns All-Region honors
Eau Claire Memorial defensive end Grant Gerber earned All-Region honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for the alternate fall season.
Gerber, a 6-foot-3 senior, was the area’s sole representative on the All-Region squad. He’s committed to play college football at the University of St. Thomas next season.
Wallace earns WIAC honor
UW-Eau Claire’s Megan Wallace was selected as the winner of the WIAC’s Judy Kruckman Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Award on Monday.
Wallace, a communication sciences and disorders major, maintains a 3.67 GPA and is a three-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic selection. She’s also a three-time conference champ.
North to play at AmFam
Andy North, the two-time U.S. Open champion who was born in Thorp, announced Monday he’ll be competing in the Madison-based American Family Insurance Championship in June.
North, 71, last played in a PGA event in April 2019 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. The American Family Insurance Championship, set to run from June 11-13, is a PGA Tour Champions tournament.
While he was born in Thorp, North was raised in Monona, just outside Madison.
“It’s going to be a fun week,” North said. “I’m really looking forward to competing again, and to have it happen in my hometown of Madison makes it even more special.”
From staff reports