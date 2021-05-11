Rails get all-conference picks
A handful of Altoona football players earned All-Coulee Conference selections, making a team consisting of players who competed in both the fall and alternative fall periods.
Defensive back Connor Mattison earned a first-team selection, while offensive lineman Craig Ervin, punter Ben Kuenkel and linebacker Tanner Kircher made the second team. Earning honorable mention nods were offensive linemen Braxton Lang and linebacker Colin Boyarski.
Softball teams fall
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout's softball teams were eliminated on the first day of WIAC Tournament play Tuesday in extra innings.
The Blugolds were upset by the No. 6-seeded UW-Platteville Pioneers, with Platteville breaking a 4-4 tie with a pair of runs in the 11th inning. UW-Eau Claire got a run back in the bottom half of the inning on a Sadie Erickson fielder's choice but wasn't able to keep the game going even longer.
UW-Stout's season came to an end with a 4-3 loss to UW-Oshkosh. The Blue Devils had the top-seeded Titans sweating when they went ahead 3-0, but Oshkosh was able to fight back to earn a win in 10 innings.
Natalie Dudek hit a sacrifice fly to center field with the bases loaded to eliminate Stout from the tournament.
Blue Devils honored
UW-Stout swept the WIAC's baseball player of the week honors, with James Palmer earning top pitcher honors and Charlie Szykowny top position player honors.
Palmer pitched the first complete-game, nine-inning no-hitter for the program in an 8-0 victory against UW-Platteville last Tuesday. Szykowny hit .500, scoring 10 runs and driving in seven, in six games last week.
