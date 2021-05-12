Blugolds upset Warhawks
The UW-Eau Claire baseball team upset UW-Whitewater by splitting a doubleheader with the third-ranked Warhawks on Wednesday at Carson Park.
The Blugolds won Game 1 11-1 in seven innings before falling 11-1 in Game 2.
Eau Claire took the lead for good in Game 1 on Jacob Lacy’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fourth inning. They scored twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth and five times in the seventh to pull away.
Otto Treichel and Eau Claire North graduate Anthony Pogodzinski both homered in the Blugolds’ victory. Tom Ginther earned the victory with a complete game two-hitter against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.
In Game 2, Whitewater pulled away with four runs in the fourth inning.
Memorial athletes sign
Three Eau Claire Memorial student-athletes were honored Wednesday with a signing day ceremony, two of whom are set to compete at the Division I level. Emily Herman committed to dive at UW-Green Bay, while Ava Pankratz is set to compete with the St. Thomas cross country team.
Also honored was Ryan Biwer, who will swim at the Division II level at Grand Valley State in Michigan.
Durand wins DSC golf meet
Durand won another Dunn-St. Croix boys golf meet on Tuesday, with the latest victory coming at Glenwood City.
Simon Bauer was the medalist with a 39, and Panthers took four of the top five spots at the tournament. Durand won by 35 strokes over second-place Glenwood City.
Mondovi’s Chandler Pichler took fifth with a score of 44.
