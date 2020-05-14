Iliopoulos earns honor
UW-Stout softball outfielder Mary Iliopoulos was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District VI team on Thursday.
The award recognizes the nation's top student athletes for their combined performances in the classroom and in the field, with this year's class being selected for their career statistics due to the coronavirus pandemic bringing the spring to an early end.
A soon-to-be senior, Iliopoulos has a career batting average of .436, second in Blue Devil history, in addition to 74 runs, 26 RBI and 41 stolen bases.
Speedway examines status
The Rice Lake Speedway continues to examine the status of the 2020 racing season following Wisconsin's Safer at Home order being struck down.
The WISSOTA Promoter's Association postponed the opening weekend for the Structural Buildings Callenge Series events, which includes an event in Rice Lake on May 23, due to Minnesota's decision to not allow spectators for large events.
From staff reports