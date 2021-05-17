Reuter earns academic honor
Chippewa Falls senior Joe Reuter received academic all-state honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.
Reuter, the 2020-21 All-Northwest boys player of the year, was one of 30 individuals to receive the honor.
The Spring Valley boys team was the top academic performer in Division 4, and the Stanley-Boyd girls and Cameron girls received the same distinction in Divisions 3 and 4, respectively.
Rauscher wins Mill Run Open
Andy Rauscher, of Phoenix, won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Mill Run Open on Sunday in Eau Claire.
Rauscher won in a three-hole playoff over Thomas Campbell. Both shot 66s to top the leaderboard after 18 holes.
Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson and David Walter, Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella and London’s Arnold Harrison all tied for third with 68s.
