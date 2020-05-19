Locals named All-Americans
Thirteen UW-Eau Claire men, four Blugold women and five UW-Stout athletes earned indoor All-America honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Earning recognition for the Blugold men were Chris Anderson, Alex Boehlen, Dylan Cooper, Hunter Henk, Jordan Lijewski, Dylan Lueck, Kyler Lueck, KJ Munn, Jake Petri, Abrahm Schroedl, Dietrich Schwoerer, Arik Skifstad and Marcus Weaver. Cooper, Kyler Lueck, Munn and Weaver were all honorees in two events.
For the Blugold women, Megan Best, Anna Schueth, Bailey Waldhauser and Megan Wallace were honorees.
For Stout, pole vaulters Noah Zastrow and Heather Beecher, shot putters Kevin Ruechel Mackenzie Huber and sprinter Brent Heilman were all recognized.
WFCA games suspended
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game activities have been suspended, the association announced Tuesday.
According to the WFCA, the association was informed by both UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater that campuses are closed for summer camps and events. The WFCA said it will continue to monitor the situation.
From staff reports