Stout BB wins WIAC opener
James Palmer pitched 6.2 scoreless innings and Jace Baumann went the rest of the way as the UW-Stout baseball team shut out UW-Oshkosh 2-0 in the first round of the WIAC tournament on Wednesday in Menomonie.
Palmer struck out eight batters and scattered seven hits to earn the win. The Blue Devils took the lead on Dan Deis’ sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, and added another run on Drew Ries’ RBI single in the seventh.
Palmer pushed his season strikeout total to 76, breaking Stout’s single-season record.
Fourth-seeded Stout will play top-seeded UW-Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Friday in Whitewater.
ECM golf stays hot
The Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team won Wednesday’s Superior Invitational, shooting a season-best score of 293.
Will Schlitz and Parker Etzel shared medalist honors by shooting 2-under-par 70s.
Complete results were not reported.
Durand wins DSC meet
The Durand boys golf team had four players place in the top five to win Wednesday’s Dunn-St. Croix Meet at Glen Hills Golf.
Dawson Kurth carded a 39 to win medalist honors. Teammates Charlie Brenner (42), Caden Berger (43) and Simon Bauer (45) also finished in the top five.
Several athletes complete signings
Several local prep athletes had signing ceremonies to celebrate their college commitments on Wednesday.
Eleven Eau Claire Memorial athletes had ceremonies for their Division III commitments, and six from Chippewa Falls did the same.
Memorial’s Katie Augustyn (Mass. Institute of Technology, swimming), Madison Schwengler (St. Catherine, hockey), Paige Rodriguez (Curry College, hockey), Kami Krumenauer (Curry College, hockey), Keagan Brown (St. Norbert, track and field), Lily Enger (UW-Stevens Point, cheer and stunt), Campbell Kapanke (UW-Oshkosh, baseball), Scout Stokes (Milwaukee School of Engineering, cross country), Calder Bica-Harrison (Milwaukee School of Engineering, cross country) and Austin Monson (St. Norbert, football) all signed.
From Chi-Hi, Ella Ausman (St. Mary’s, hockey), Abigail Martin (Trine, hockey), Jack Meyer (UW-Stout, football), Sidney Polzin (St. Mary’s, hockey), Emma Schneider (UW-La Crosse, swimming) and Jacob Walczak (UW-Stout, basketball) all signed.
State track/field set for La Crosse
The state track and field championships will remain at their traditional venue at UW-La Crosse this year, the WIAA announced Wednesday.
The Division 3 meet will be June 24, Division 2 will take place June 25 and Division 1 closes out the championships on June 26.
Up to 5,500 spectators will be allowed each day. The state championships have been held at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium since 1990.
Legion registration May 23
Registration for the 2021 Eau Claire American Legion baseball teams is set for May 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Momentum Baseball Academy in Altoona (1323 Bob Brown Blvd.).
Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, are eligible to register for the 19U team, and players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004 are eligible for the 17U team.
The season will begin in late June and conclude in late July.
Questions can be directed to Mark Faanes at 715-829-8912.
