Women's golf concludes
UW-Stout women's golf took third place and UW-Eau Claire took fourth at the WIAC Championship Sunday in Reedsburg, bringing the teams' seasons to a conclusion.
UW-Stout's Abbey Filipiak was the top local finisher, taking fourth with a 237. Eau Claire Memorial grad Lexi Meade led the Blugolds with a 241 to take eighth.
CRBL sees walk-off, no-hitter
Jim Falls' Dylan Waters hit a walk-off single to center field to drive home Jake Eslinger in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday, helping his Sturgeons earn a split of a doubleheader with the Eau Claire Bears in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
The hit, his second in Game 2, put Jim Falls ahead for good at 8-7 and helped avenge a 7-5 loss for Jim Falls in the opener.
The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks and Tilden Tigers also split Sunday, with Tilden winning 11-0 and Chippewa Falls winning 1-0 in a battle of intracity rivals. Levi Schaller tossed a seven-inning no-hitter for the LumberJacks in Game 2, striking out eight in the process. Sawyer Lubs drove in the only run of the game to give Schaller support. Andy Davis was strong on the mound for Tilden in the opener, while the Tigers rode a 10-run fifth inning.
The Eau Claire Rivermen earned a 10-7, 12-10 sweep of the Cadott Red Sox, with Sawyer Sturtz and Will Petrosky each getting a combined five hits.
Isaacson wins in New Richmond
Eau Claire native Ryan Isaacson, the 2020 Chippewa Valley Golf Association Player of the Year, won the CVGA New Richmond Open Sunday to open the 2021 campaign on the right foot.
He shot a 67 at New Richmond Golf Course, besting Mike Asmus, Yarri Bryn and Sam Strachan by two strokes.
CVGA's next stop is Mill Run on May 16.
