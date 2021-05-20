Bateaux to play at Bollinger
Bateaux FC, Eau Claire’s amateur soccer team, announced Thursday it will play its next five home games at Bollinger Fields.
Spectators will be permitted to attend and admission is free, but they will not be allowed to sit or stand near the benches.
The team’s home opener against Spartan FC is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday.
St. Croix Valley SC folds
St. Croix Valley Soccer Club has folded and ceased operations, the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League announced Thursday.
The amateur club cited inadequate player response and finances as reasons for shutting down.
The WPASL will continue with a seven-team league for the 2021 season, and the lague format will remain the same.
From staff reports