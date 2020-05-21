Horn hired for Thorp hoops
Thorp alum Scott Horn will take over as the Cardinals' head boys basketball coach 12 years after he helped the program earn a regional title as a player.
Horn, who has previously served as an assistant on the Thorp staff for the last seven years, takes over for his former coach Rich Sonnentag. Sonnentag stepped down from the role last month after a successful 21-year run.
Sonnentag notably led the Cardinals to their first state title in 2014, which helped him earn Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year honors. The Cardinals are coming off a regional title this season but need to replace a pair of All-Northwest selections in Isaac Soumis and Ethan Reis.
From staff reports