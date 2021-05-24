Erickson named All-American
UW-Eau Claire softball’s Sadie Erickson was one of 18 players selected Monday to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III All-America first team.
Erickson, who was previously named an All-WIAC first team selection and an All-Region pick, led the conference in batting average with a .461 in her first full season with the Blugolds. That was good for a program single-season record. The sophomore also led the WIAC in slugging percentage (.822), on base percentage (.525), runs scored (41), hits (62), total bases (106) and stolen bases (18).
She’s the third Blugold to ever earn first team status and the first since 2015.
