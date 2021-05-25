WIAA loosens mask guidelines
The WIAA announced Tuesday it is removing mask mandates for spectators for outdoor spring state tournaments if appropriate social distancing can be attained. The adjustment was made by the WIAA Board of Control in response to information revealed by a membership survey.
Masks are encouraged for everyone not participating if social distancing is difficult. Masks are still required for spectators for any indoor competitions. Pandemic guidelines for quarantining after close contact with a confirmed case of the virus were also shortened from 14 days to six days for the spring tournaments if symptom free. Vaccinated athletes are not required to be quarantined for close contacts if symptom free.
The WIAA also announced its inaugural girls wrestling season will conclude with the state girls individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the La Crosse Center.
From staff reports