Leonard retires from Memorial
Boys swim and dive coach Dylan Leonard is retiring after 22 years as a head coach, eight running Memorial and 16 leading the Memorial/North co-op, Memorial announced on Wednesday.
Over that time he's compiled a dual meet record of 141-7, 20 Big Rivers Conference championships, 18 team sectional championships, four top-three state finishes, 16 state individual champions and 12 individual runner-up finishes.
"He was an inspiration to everybody," former Memorial swimmer and current Ohio State All-American Paul DeLakis said in a statement. "I learned so much from him and created lifelong memories. He was a huge influence on my life."
All-WIAC baseball announced
Four UW-Stout baseball players and one from UW-Eau Claire were named to the All-WIAC team on Wednesday. Blue Devils Kasey Bass, James Palmer and Charlie Szykowny were first team selections alongside Blugold pitcher Tom Ginther, while Stout's Hunter Merrill was an honorable mention.
UW-Stout's Dan Deis and UW-Eau Claire's Chase Yaeger were named to the All-Sportsmanship team.
Bass led the Blue Devils and was second in the conference with 51 RBIs. He batted .374 with 10 homers. Palmer, a Boyceville native, pitched Stout's first nine inning no-hitter and set a school record for strikeouts in a season with 76. Szykowny set Stout records in at-bats (172), runs scored (56) and doubles (22). Merrill led the Blue Devils in home runs with 11, good for third in the WIAC.
Ginther led Blugold pitches with 60 strikeouts, a 4.47 ERA and 54.1 innings of work.
Northwoods streaming now free
The Northwoods League announced Wednesday that all game broadcasts this season, including the All-Star Game, Major League Dreams Showcase and the playoffs, will be viewable online for free.
Games can be watched on a computer or mobile device through the Northwoods League app or by going to watchnwl.com. Games can also be watched on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Firestick and ROKU through the Northwoods TV app.
The Eau Claire Express kick of their season at home Monday against the Rochester Honkers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
From staff reports