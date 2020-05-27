Emberson named UW captain
Eau Claire native Ty Emberson will be the captain of the Wisconsin men's hockey team for the 2020-21 season, the school announced Wednesday.
The junior defenseman posted nine points for the Badgers last season, and was named an alternate captain in the second half of the year.
Emberson played high school hockey at Eau Claire Memorial and has played in 70 games in his Badger career. The 2018 third-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes played for the United States at the 2020 World Junior Championships.
From staff reports