CVGA competes at Mill Run
John Meyer shot the lowest score of the day with a 70, good for one-under, at the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Mill Run Flights Tournament on Sunday. That helped him top the first flight, finishing a stoke ahead of Todd Drangstveit.
Also winning their respective flights were Jeff Meyer (80), Mike Whalen (80), Joshua McIlquham (77) and John Dunlap (88).
Bateaux rolls to win
Bateaux FC, Eau Claire’s amateur soccer team, rolled to an 8-0 victory with eight different scorers against Poskin Jets FC Sunday in Barron. The win keeps the team perfect at 3-0 and atop the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League table.
Bateaux hits the road for a second straight game next Sunday against Hayward Wolfpack FC.
From staff reports