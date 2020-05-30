Pair tie at Wild Ridge
Dean Babbitt and Terry O’Loughlin tied for the Chippewa Valley Golf Association senior Open Division title Friday at Wild Ridge. The pair each shot a 74, one stroke better than third-placed Bob Zimmerman.
Linus Zillmer finished first in the super senior open class with a 78. Also leading their respective divisions were Scott Steuermagel in Net 1 with a 64, Dean Erickson in Net 2 with a 64 and Brad Hovey in Net 3 in 65.
The CVGA Championship Tournament returns next Sunday at Mill Run, the second event of the season.
From staff reports