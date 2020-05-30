Golf stock photo

Pair tie at Wild Ridge

Dean Babbitt and Terry O’Loughlin tied for the Chippewa Valley Golf Association senior Open Division title Friday at Wild Ridge. The pair each shot a 74, one stroke better than third-placed Bob Zimmerman.

Linus Zillmer finished first in the super senior open class with a 78. Also leading their respective divisions were Scott Steuermagel in Net 1 with a 64, Dean Erickson in Net 2 with a 64 and Brad Hovey in Net 3 in 65.

The CVGA Championship Tournament returns next Sunday at Mill Run, the second event of the season.

From staff reports