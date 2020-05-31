CRBL suspends season
The Chippewa River Baseball League has suspended its season until further notice, the league announced Sunday night.
The CRBL All-Star game, Hall of Fame induction and league playoffs have all been canceled.
"Due to uncertainty of ongoing social guidelines, restrictions of field availability and concern over public safety, the league felt it was the best to suspend league play until a yet to be determined date," the league said in a press release.
The last interruption of CRBL competition was between 1942-1945, presumably because of World War II.
League officers will revisit a potential short season in upcoming weeks, according to the release. Any updated or new social guidelines in Eau Claire, Chippewa or Trempealeau counties will help determine if it will be possible to play.
The CRBL Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be recognized at the 2021 all-star game, which is set to be hosted by the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
From staff reports