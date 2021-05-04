Locals in national hockey title
A handful of Chippewa Valley natives secured a national title on Tuesday, helping the Janesville Jr. Jets best the Green Bay Bobcats 3-2 in the Chipotle USA Hockey Tier II 3A National Championship Tournament in Green Bay.
Chippewa Falls’ Isaac Frenette, who finished tied for the tournament lead in points, scored the Jets’ second goal of the game before Onalaska’s Jordan Degaetano netted the eventual game-winner. Also suiting up for the team were Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Brennan, Connor Byrne and Luke Lindsay, while Eau Claire North’s Johan Akervik was out with injury.
Palmer throws no-hitter
UW-Stout baseball’s James Palmer, a Boyceville native, struck out nine while throwing a no-hitter in the Blue Devils’ 8-0 doubleheader-opening victory against UW-Platteville on Tuesday. UW-Stout also won Game 2, 8-7.
Palmer, a senior, moved to 5-3 thanks to his mastery on the mound. The only blemishes on his line were five walks, while his teammates supported him with 11 Blue Devil hits. He earned UW-Stout’s first no-hitter since 2009, a combined effort against Minnesota-Crookston at the Metrodome, and first solo no-hitter since Brett Blair tossed one in seven innings against Illinois College in 1997. This is UW-Stout’s first known nine-inning no-hitter according to Blue Devil Sports Information Director Layne Pitt.
— UW-Eau Claire baseball dropped a pair in a doubleheader against UW-La Crosse Tuesday at Bollinger Fields, falling 8-0 and 7-6. The Blugolds were winning 5-2 heading into the eighth inning in Game 2, but gave up five runs in the frame.
Stout softball splits
UW-Stout softball’s Meghan Kelly drove in five runs as the Blue Devils defeated UW-River Falls 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Falcons got revenge with a 3-1 win in Game 2.
UW-Eau Claire softball dropped games 6-3 and 8-5 to UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds host UW-Platteville on Friday before turning their attention to next week’s WIAC Tournament.
