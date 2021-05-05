Bears pull away from Woodticks
Blake Johnson tallied three hits and drove in five runs as the Eau Claire Bears pulled away from Bloomer 11-1 in Chippewa River Baseball League play on Wednesday in Altoona.
The Bears broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning, and scored twice in the fifth, sixth and seventh to end the game early. Josh Halling added three hits and an RBI for Eau Claire.
Zack Thiesse pitched a complete game to earn the win for the Bears. He held the Woodticks to four hits and one unearned run while striking out six.
From staff reports